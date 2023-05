Virginia Tech has offered Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard 2025 cornerback Aydan West. Here's a quick look at him.

While West has just a few offers, he's been pretty active on the visit trail since last season, taking trips to Maryland and Penn State programs that recruit the DMV as well as anyone. Virginia Tech has made no secret of the fact that returning to power in the DC area is going to be a priority, and their specialist in that regard - running backs coach Elijah Brooks, who joined the program from Maryland - is on the case. He issued a number of offers in the area over the past week, and getting West to town this offseason will be a priority in starting to pAy some of that effort off.

