New Virginia Tech football offer: Aycen Stevens

Within hours of picking up his opportunity from the Hokies, Stevens named a top four - with Virginia Tech in it. Iowa State, Nebraska, and Purdue are the other three members, and programs both close to home (Indiana) and a little farther-flung (Tennessee) were eliminated. The Hokies' long tradition on the defensive side of the ball provides an in, but there's ground to make up against an Iowa State team that's hosted him on several occasions, and already has an official locked in for June. A trip to Blacksburg is in the works, and when that happens, VT can try to overtake the Cyclones.