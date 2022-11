Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2025 safety Axavier Bridges-Brooks. Here's a quick look at him.

Pierson Prioleau was also the coach who made early inroads with Bridges-Brooks's 2026 teammate, Jireh Edwards, and you can bet the Hokies safeties coach is going to be as regular a visitor at Rock Creek Christian as permissible in the coming years. The Hokies are trying to effort a group from the program to visit this weekend (though at this stage, neither underclassman DB has confirmed his attendance), and that would be a nice first step in seriously pursuing them. There's plenty of time for both of these guys, and getting Bridges-Brooks on campus as soon as possible is a priority for the staff.

