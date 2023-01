Virginia Tech has offered Pahokee (Fla.) 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons. Here's a quick look at him.

A Miami-area player with an early offer from the Canes, many think Simmons is bound to stay home - but the lefty is insistent that he'll give other programs a look. He hopes to be a two-sport athlete in college (he's a 90MPH pitcher on the diamond), and schools that have strong programs in two sports will get a small bump in his eyes. Wish his travels on the recruiting trail mostly concentrated around the Southeast - and particularly even closer to home than that - the Orange and Maroon will have to convince him to make a trip to Blacksburg when he heads out on a wider-ranging exploration during the recruiting process.

