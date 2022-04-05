New Virginia Tech football offer: Austin Barrett

Barrett comes from an area that Virginia Tech has not traditionally recruited, but the connection is clear: offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was his lead recruiter at Wisconsin - which very much recruits the Chicagoland area - and is in charge at this stage. The relationship with Rudolph carries over to his new program (while Barrett mentions wanting to get do know the new Wisconsin OL coach as some far-off aspiration). Getting him on a visit to campus will be an important step here, since it's historically been difficult when players come from outside the region.