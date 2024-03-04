Virginia Tech has offered Brandywine (Md.) Gwynn Park 2025 defensive end Aubrey Melvin. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, James Madison, Kent State, Temple, Towson

The latest

Melvin visited for the NC State game back in the Fall, so there's already a bit of a relationship building up with area recruiter Elijah Brooks (and position recruiter JC Price). Thanks to geography, the Hokies have an advantage over some of the other programs already in the mix, and major-conference ball is a selling point against the others. If VT continues to keep the heat up, the Orange and Maroon should be able to stay in the mix until the end.

Film

Game breakdown

Melvin plays plenty of defensive end at the high school level, but he has a broadly-built lower half, and an upper body that has plenty of room to add more weight. Already tipping the scales at 265 pounds, he should get to 300 relatively easily, and perhaps even before he graduates from high school. His ability to burst off the ball and "get narrow" through the hole should allow him to be a penetrating force on the inside as he grows. He does a good job using his hands to ward off feeble blocking attempts, but will need to get stronger and develop a broader range of hand techniques as the caliber of competition increases. If he can maintain his explosiveness while adding the weight though, the sky is the limit.