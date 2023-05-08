News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Asaiah Hamond

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore Calvert Hall 2025 defensive tackle Asaiah Hamond. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Charlotte, Kent State

The latest

Hamond put out limited film as a junior (and he's also changed high schools: he started out in the suburbs but will finish his prep time at Calvert Hall), so he's flown under the radar a bit. Virginia Tech become the first major program to offer and has the Elijah Brooks connection to sell, as well. The Hokies have a chance to build a lead before other major competitors enter the mix, and the vigor of their pursuit may tell the tale of his recruitment in the early stages.

Game breakdown

Since Hamond has limited film, it's tough to draw too many conclusions about what he provides. His 6-7, 270-pound size speaks for itself (may even see him grow into an offensive tackle at the next level), of course. He shows decent ability to get off the ball quickly and play with good leverage despite his height, but improving his hand work to be able to do more than simply hold up at the point of attack looks like a necessity.

