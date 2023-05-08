Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore Calvert Hall 2025 defensive tackle Asaiah Hamond. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRUJyb29r cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFQnJvb2tzPC9hPiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb2hyUmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzI0N1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AMjQ3U3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoSmF5MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSmF5MzQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0hDQ29hY2hXYXJk P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDSENDb2FjaFdhcmQ8L2E+IEJsZXNz ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSAzcmQgRDEgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5pYSBU ZWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81enZaclZRZmZqIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vNXp2WnJWUWZmajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBc2FpYWgtQWxs YW4g4oCcQmlnIEHigJ0gSGFtb25kIChARWxtRGVmdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbG1EZWZ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNjU0NjI0MTc3NjI4 ODg0OTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Charlotte, Kent State

The latest

Hamond put out limited film as a junior (and he's also changed high schools: he started out in the suburbs but will finish his prep time at Calvert Hall), so he's flown under the radar a bit. Virginia Tech become the first major program to offer and has the Elijah Brooks connection to sell, as well. The Hokies have a chance to build a lead before other major competitors enter the mix, and the vigor of their pursuit may tell the tale of his recruitment in the early stages.

Game breakdown

Since Hamond has limited film, it's tough to draw too many conclusions about what he provides. His 6-7, 270-pound size speaks for itself (may even see him grow into an offensive tackle at the next level), of course. He shows decent ability to get off the ball quickly and play with good leverage despite his height, but improving his hand work to be able to do more than simply hold up at the point of attack looks like a necessity.

Film