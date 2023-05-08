PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy
bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy
dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q
cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg
ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm
bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov
L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm
Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg
JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7
Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv
dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg
ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH
VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl
aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv
bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD
cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt
X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0
eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-08 12:50:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
New Virginia Tech football offer: Asaiah Hamond
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore Calvert Hall 2025 defensive tackle Asaiah Hamond. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
The latest
Hamond put out limited film as a junior (and he's also changed high schools: he started out in the suburbs but will finish his prep time at Calvert Hall), so he's flown under the radar a bit. Virginia Tech become the first major program to offer and has the Elijah Brooks connection to sell, as well. The Hokies have a chance to build a lead before other major competitors enter the mix, and the vigor of their pursuit may tell the tale of his recruitment in the early stages.
Game breakdown
Since Hamond has limited film, it's tough to draw too many conclusions about what he provides. His 6-7, 270-pound size speaks for itself (may even see him grow into an offensive tackle at the next level), of course. He shows decent ability to get off the ball quickly and play with good leverage despite his height, but improving his hand work to be able to do more than simply hold up at the point of attack looks like a necessity.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---