New Virginia Tech football offer: Arvell Reese

Reese attended a few junior days in January, and that has played a role in his development from an Ohio kid with several in-state MAC offers into a kid with interest around - and beyond - the region. Cleveland Glenville is not the talent-producing power it once was, but it's still worth noting that kids who get offers from Ohio State (or Michigan, or Michigan State, in approximately that order down the line) don't often end up anywhere else, though it's also worth noting that Reese previously played at Euclid High in the Cleveland suburbs, so he may not have the same destiny as other Tarblooders. Getting in the door early should help the Hokies here, even if they have fewer direct connections to the Buckeye State than they do places closer to home.