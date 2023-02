Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2025 wide receiver Arrion Concepcion. Here's a quick look at him.

Concepcion has already visited multiple times - he most recently made it to Blacksburg for a game in October - so the younger brother of 2023 NC State signee Kevin Concepcion has some familiarity with the Orange and Maroon. Despite his travels early in his recruiting process (he's obviously been to NC State as well, and North Carolina has hosted him), VT becomes just the second offer, joining Charlotte, and first in Power-5. He's expected to make his way back to campus for a spring practice, and the Hokies can cement themselves as the early favorite at that stage.

