Virginia Tech has offered Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, UCF, Western Kentucky
The latest
Hill is an early top-100 player. He hails from Georgia and already holds offers from the in-state reigning national champs (and several other Power-5 programs). The Hokies offered via personnel staffer Brian Crist, rather than an on-field coach. Add it all up and, while the Hokies will at least get a token look no matter what, there's a ton to do here to have a realistic shot. That will depend in part on an on-field bounceback this Fall. If the Hokies are back competing for the ACC, they'll open a lot of doors to highly-ranked recruits for themselves, and that'll be necessary for one of Hill's stature.
Film
