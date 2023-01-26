Virginia Tech has offered Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Hill is an early top-100 player. He hails from Georgia and already holds offers from the in-state reigning national champs (and several other Power-5 programs). The Hokies offered via personnel staffer Brian Crist, rather than an on-field coach. Add it all up and, while the Hokies will at least get a token look no matter what, there's a ton to do here to have a realistic shot. That will depend in part on an on-field bounceback this Fall. If the Hokies are back competing for the ACC, they'll open a lot of doors to highly-ranked recruits for themselves, and that'll be necessary for one of Hill's stature.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---