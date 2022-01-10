New Virginia Tech football offer: Antonio Tripp
Virginia Tech has offered Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2023 offensive lineman Antonio Tripp. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Arizona State, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, several others
The latest
Virginia Tech is trying to work its way back into the Baltimore and DMV areas, and a fast-rising lineman like Tripp is an important one. The Hokies have shown past interest, but an early offer from the new staff will be crucial to having a real shot here. He's been a regular visitor to Penn State - a classic recruiting competitor in the area, and a bit of a bogeyman for the Hokies in recent years - but the staff is working to get him onto campus in January, and if that happens, they can begin to close the gap.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!