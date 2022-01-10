New Virginia Tech football offer: Antonio Tripp

Virginia Tech is trying to work its way back into the Baltimore and DMV areas, and a fast-rising lineman like Tripp is an important one. The Hokies have shown past interest, but an early offer from the new staff will be crucial to having a real shot here. He's been a regular visitor to Penn State - a classic recruiting competitor in the area, and a bit of a bogeyman for the Hokies in recent years - but the staff is working to get him onto campus in January, and if that happens, they can begin to close the gap.