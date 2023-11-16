Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (N.C.) White Oak 2025 offensive lineman Antoni Ogumoro. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Old Dominion

The latest

Ogumoro's recruitment could take an interesting shape: his father's military career will see him move to Oklahoma for the final year-plus of his high school days, so while most of the programs in the mix at this point are in pure ACC country, he may well be more of a target for Big 12 or Big 10 programs going forward. He has taken many visits around the region - though he has yet to see Blacksburg, so getting him to town before the move could be crucial (at this point, he's not scheduled to be at VT Saturday, though there's time for that to change).

Film

Game breakdown

Although Ogumoro already has a broad physical base, he's very light on his feet, and relishes getting to the second level to take on smaller, quicker players. He has very good lateral movement to mirror opponents' pass rushes, and while he'll want to marry that with more precise technique, the building blocks are in place. As is often the case for linemen with college height, he struggles to get low leverage on smaller DEs, but he has a good feel for working his hands inside and thrusting from low to high to knock those players off balance, where his natural strength can take over. As he shapes his body for the next level, he has very high potential in the long run.