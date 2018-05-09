Harrison comes from a Virginia Tech feeder area (though Archbishop Carroll itself is not necessarily a pipeline), and that should provide some connections. Of course, other schools that recruit very well in the DC area, like Maryland and Penn State, as well as the Wisconsins of the world, with their rich history of offensive line success, are also in the mix. VT will have to put in work to land Harrison, but it's early enough - and he's located close enough - that he should have multiple chances to visit campus before Signing Day in nearly two years.