New Virginia Tech football offer: Anthony Reddick

Virginia Tech has offered Hampton (Va.) Phoebus 2024 defensive end Anthony Reddick. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Maryland, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion
The latest
Virginia Tech's efforts to get back to serious involvement in the 757 have another boost with an offer for a Class of 2024 prospect with just a couple other Power-5 opportunities. Reddick's recruitment is in the early stages, but if the Hokies are able to return to their previous standing in the Tidewater region, they should immediately become one of the top options in Reddick's recruitment. He visited Penn State in January - but didn't come away with a scholarship offer - so some of the usual suspects are lurking when it comes to his recruitment.
