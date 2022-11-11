Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2023 defensive end Anthony Little. Here's a quick look at him.

Little is committed to Georgia Tech... and was in town to see the Hokies take on GT. He was offered by defensive line coach JC Price. That the game didn't turn out well for the Hokies (and worse - went in favor of the school he's committed to) is not a great start to the recruitment. However, just as much as he's being pursued for his own purposes, building bonds with the program at Rock Creek Christian is also important, since it stands to be one of the DC suburbs' rising powers in future classes. If Little forestalls signing in the December period, VT may very well have a chance to turn their run at him into a serious pursuit.

