New Virginia Tech football offer: Anthony Carrie
Virginia Tech has offered Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 2024 running back Anthony Carrie. Here's a quick look at him.
Take advantage of our HOKIES2021 deal to get premium access to HokieHaven for just $1.67/month for your first year. This opportunity lasts only through the Notre Dame game this weekend, so join now to avoid missing out!
Other notable offers
Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Penn State, Utah, several others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news