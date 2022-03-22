New Virginia Tech football offer: Anthony Brown

Brown could've reasonably been called a middle-tier recruit back in September, when he made the choice to commit to Minnesota. He continued picking up offers while a Gophers pledge, though, and since decommitting in early February the list has blown up. His VT offer comes on the heels of a strong Under Armour camp in Ohio this weekend, and his lead recruiters is WRs coach Fontel Mines. The Hokies are trying to be a little bit more consistent a factor in Ohio, and building bonds with a Dayton-area kid can only be a positive in that effort, but there's plenty of work to do to close ground with those that have been longer-term offers - and have already hosted him on visits.