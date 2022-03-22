New Virginia Tech football offer: Anthony Brown
Virginia Tech has offered Springfield (Ohio) 2023 wide receiver Anthony Brown. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Minnesota (former commit), Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Toledo, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Brown could've reasonably been called a middle-tier recruit back in September, when he made the choice to commit to Minnesota. He continued picking up offers while a Gophers pledge, though, and since decommitting in early February the list has blown up. His VT offer comes on the heels of a strong Under Armour camp in Ohio this weekend, and his lead recruiters is WRs coach Fontel Mines. The Hokies are trying to be a little bit more consistent a factor in Ohio, and building bonds with a Dayton-area kid can only be a positive in that effort, but there's plenty of work to do to close ground with those that have been longer-term offers - and have already hosted him on visits.
Film
