Virginia Tech has offered Roswell (Ga.) 2024 offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp. Here's a quick look at him.

Knapp's been a little slow to get offers only because he's undersized from a mass perspective: even at around 250 pounds, he's still stronger than the average high school lineman. He's been proactive in reaching out to college programs, and VT is one that he has shown particular interest in. Hokie offensive line coach Joe Rudolph - with his long history of recruiting and developing top linemen - is his primary recruiter, and it should be fairly easy for the Orange and Maroon to remain in the hunt for the long haul.

