Virginia Tech has offered Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh 2025 tight end Andrew Olesh. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Akron, Liberty, South Florida, UNLV

The latest

There's no question that Penn State - which has hosted Olesh on campus a half-dozen times and is the closes thing to a hometown school (depending on your feelings about having to cross a state line to get to Rutgers) - is the clear favorite. However, the Hokies' connections back to the former stop of Brent Pry and lead recruiter Tyler Bowen should have some sway here. VT should be able to get hi down for a spring practice - he's not scheduled to make it to Blacksburg for a junior day - and that should allow VT to at least have a puncher's chance.

Film

Game breakdown

Like many players who are going to become tight ends at the next level, Olesh plays the majority of his time split out in high school. Notably, though, he doesn't look like a guy who's finding success in the passing game just because of the level of competition. He's quick off the line and has enough subtle side-to-side quickness to win reps with his route-running. When he gets up to speed, he's plenty fast, and has a smooth gait. He also tracks the ball well and catches it with his hands, rather than his chest. He's also still got the look of a future tight end, with a strong upper body, and a tall chest and shorter legs (relatively speaking) that should allow him to learn to be a difference-maker in the run-blocking game.