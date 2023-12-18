Virginia Tech has offered Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga 2025 defensive end Andrew Hines. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Indiana, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall, Ohio, Richmond

The latest

While he's starting to build a national offer list, most of Hines's early visits have been within the Central Florida region, seeing both UCF and USF on unofficials over the past couple years. With a high-profile program like Notre Dame on board for him, there's no question that major recruiting powers have begin to take notice, and the Hokies will try to get him on a visit to Blacksburg to experience campus and build some bonds before his recruitment truly goes to a higher level.

Film

Game breakdown

Hines plays primarily on the interior of the line, but he's a pass-rusher and disruptor first and foremost. He likes to fire off the ball, and tries to shoot gaps between offensive linemen to get into the backfield. His quickness is exceptional, though when opponents do get their hands on him, his wins come more as a matter of brute force and effort rather than having hand technique to disengage. He has good natural strength, but looks pretty thin on his frame right now and should be able to add plenty of mass and strength. A penetrating three-technique position is in the cards as long as he can add the mass to hold the point of attack against college-caliber linemen.