New Virginia Tech football offer: Andrew Hines
Virginia Tech has offered College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 linebacker Andrew Hines. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Boston College, California, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, South Alabama, Toledo, UAB, UCF, Western Kentucky, Harvard
The latest
Hines has shown a willingness to seek out the programs he's interested in - traveling to Stanford without an offer from the Cardinal, for example - as well as reciprocating interest in any program that's serious about him. He's seen mid-majors and Power-5 programs alike, and will continue to be broad with his visits. Virginia Tech will likely host him this Fall if he's unable to find a time either by the end of this month or in July. From there, it's all about selling him on the atmosphere and fit in Blacksburg.
Film
