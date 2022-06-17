New Virginia Tech football offer: Andrew Hines

Hines has shown a willingness to seek out the programs he's interested in - traveling to Stanford without an offer from the Cardinal, for example - as well as reciprocating interest in any program that's serious about him. He's seen mid-majors and Power-5 programs alike, and will continue to be broad with his visits. Virginia Tech will likely host him this Fall if he's unable to find a time either by the end of this month or in July. From there, it's all about selling him on the atmosphere and fit in Blacksburg.