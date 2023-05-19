Virginia Tech has offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2026 defensive end Andrew Harris. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Charlotte, Connecticut

The latest

Harris is not quite as high-profile as his brother, Aiden, but the duo will likely end up highly-coveted in in the 2026 class. Virginia Tech is also in strong shape with a 2024 teammate, wide receiver Keenan Jackson, so there are plenty of connections to continue working. The duo will camp in Blacksburg this Summer, and that should allow them to get familiar with Virginia Tech (wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, not usually the area recruiter for Charlotte, issued the offer because of the Jackson connection, so building relationships with more members of the staff will also be important).

Game breakdown

Harris plays as both a standup and a down defensive lineman, and his primary attribute is speed. When offensive linemen get their hands on him before he's built up momentum, he can be stopped in his tracks and even rocked backwards. However, he's capable of getting around the edge, and more importantly building up force enough to simply ram offensive linemen backwards, even though he's not a massive player by any stretch of the imagination. As with many young players, his style can appear a bit frantic at times, but as he builds his body and develops technique-wise, he should become a solid prospect.

