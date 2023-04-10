Virginia Tech has offered Berea (Ohio) Midpark 2024 defensive end Andrew Hanchuk. Here's a quick look at him.

While the majority of Hanchuk's offers come from MAC programs, Virginia Tech joins West Virginia as a Power-5 option on the table for the Cleveland-area DE. He took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, and head coach Brent Pry and defensive line coach JC Price saw enough from him physically that an offer came through. That he visited before the offer is a strong indication of his interest, though it's worth noting that he's been on several visits to Midwest recruiting powers (such as Ohio State) that may be tough to beat if they follow through on an offer down the road.

