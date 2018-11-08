The Hokies are putting a pretty strong effort into increasing their footprint in Tennessee, and Ensworth High School is one of the hotbeds they've focused on. It's also the home of legacy 2021 defensive lineman Tyler Baron, as well as a number of other players who have picked offers to play in Orange and Maroon. While there isn't a set plan for the crew to make their way on a visit to Blacksburg together, it's certainly more likely as additional players garner serious interest from the coaching staff. With only a few offers in Turrentine's pocket thus far, VT starts in a decent spot - but that they're SEC offers makes it a bit tougher to seal the deal.