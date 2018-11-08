Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 08:09:25 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Andre Turrentine

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth 2021 Athlete/DB Andre Turrentine. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee

The latest

The Hokies are putting a pretty strong effort into increasing their footprint in Tennessee, and Ensworth High School is one of the hotbeds they've focused on. It's also the home of legacy 2021 defensive lineman Tyler Baron, as well as a number of other players who have picked offers to play in Orange and Maroon. While there isn't a set plan for the crew to make their way on a visit to Blacksburg together, it's certainly more likely as additional players garner serious interest from the coaching staff. With only a few offers in Turrentine's pocket thus far, VT starts in a decent spot - but that they're SEC offers makes it a bit tougher to seal the deal.

Film

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}