Virginia Tech has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 defensive end Amontrae Bradford. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Indiana, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, South Florida, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky
The latest
Bradford impressed at a regional camp this weekend, and word got back to the Hokies quickly. He's tentatively planning his first trip to campus, even. On the other hand, he's been a regular visitor around programs in the Southeast, and he's just beginning to emerge to the point where he could blow up with tons of offers in the coming weeks. The Hokies were wise to offer when they did, but if they don't seize the opportunity to get him to town, they may run out of time (or official visits - he's already got trips to Vanderbilt and Indiana scheduled, and hopes to make his decision after seeing his options this Summer).
Film
