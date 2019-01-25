New Virginia Tech football offer: Amin Vanover
Virginia Tech has offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2020 defensive end Amin Vanover. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Duke, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia, others
The latest
