Virginia Tech has offered Clinton (N.C.) 2024 defensive end Amaris Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Williams burst onto the scene after not playing football as a freshman and at a small school as a sophomore. His junior year - first at Clinton High - saw him put up gaudy numbers and earn offers coast-to-coast. He's taken just a handful of visits, including multiple to the in-state schools, and should be able to make the trip up to Blacksburg this Spring. He's from the Eastern portion of his state, and not in the recent areas where the Hokies have found success, but the Orange and Maroon have emphasized doing well in the state to their South, and extending their footprint within it is the next step.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---