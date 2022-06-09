New Virginia Tech football offer: Alvin Henderson
Virginia Tech has offered Elba (Ala.) 2025 running back Alvin Henderson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami (FL), Mississippi, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Brigham Young, East Carolina, Houston, Louisiana, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, San Jose State, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Southeast Missouri State
The latest
Henderson is already over 50 offers, including from some of the top dogs of the SEC (he's taken visits to Auburn, Georgia, and Ole Miss, to name a few - plus an Alabama team that seems like the only program in the nation that's yet to offer). That's a lot of competition... but at the same time, there's something of a statement of intent from the Hokies in showing they believe they belong in the hunt for a future five-star. If he makes his way to Blacksburg this Summer or Fall - not necessarily likely, but possible - it's time to start dreaming, otherwise the Hokies are just a name on the list.
Film
