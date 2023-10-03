Virginia Tech has offered Greater Latrobe (Pa.) 2025 linebacker Alex Tatsch. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, West Virginia, Connecticut, Marshall

The latest

Another member of the Hokies' offer blitz from the weekend, Tatsch's opportunity is a rare one going to a player who didn't visit Blacksburg. His five-game film was released, though, and the Hokies had seen enough to pull the trigger. He's been willing to visit a number of programs that have shown interest in him (including the in-state duo of Penn State and Pitt that haven't offered him), and the Hokies should be able to get a visit out of him for one of the final home games this Fall. From that point, the connections this staff has to the Keystone State (and the greater Pittsburgh area more specifically) can work theirmagic.

Film

Game breakdown

Tatsch is a tall, lean linebacker who likes to bide his time at the second level and let plays develop before shooting gaps in the blocking scheme and making tackles. His footwork can be a little bit busy and he hops around while exhibiting that patience (or maybe it's an indication that he's harnessing his impatience a bit), but his comfort dropping in pass coverage is impressive for a player with his size and ability to play the run. He can use lateral quickness to get around blockers on the blitz or playing in the trenches. The thing that jumps out the most, however, is the physical nature with which he plays the position. When he hits guys, they stay hit, and that's the name of the game.