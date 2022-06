New Virginia Tech football offer: AJ Wallace

Wallace camped at Virginia Tech Friday, and impressed receivers coach Fontel Mines enough to walk away with an offer. That's a positive vibe to begin a recruitment, but there's no question that the Hokies (and others) will be playing catch-up to Kentucky, which was his first Power-5 offer and has hosted the young standout on several occasions. In-state Tennessee will also be tough to beat should the Vols issue a scholarship offer. Virginia Tech has positioned itself to chip away at the lead, though, and the Orange and Maroon should be able to make headway by continuing to get him to town.