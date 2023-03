Virginia Tech has offered Milford (Pa.) Delaware Valley 2024 tight end Aiden Black. Here's a quick look at him.

Black was the first prospect with an offer from new running backs coach Elijah Brooks, who was also his lead recruiter at Maryland. He plans to take a visit to Blacksburg, though he hasn't yet set a date (he's been to Rutgers and James Madison so far in March). A spring practice visit will come off sometime soon, and if Virginia Tech lives up to his expectations, the Hokies should be in the mix for the long haul. With a shifting coaching staff - both area recruiter and position coach are different than they would have been just a few weeks ago - VT isn't really behind the curve here.

