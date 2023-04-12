Virginia Tech has offered Flanders (N.J.) Mount Olive 2024 offensive lineman Aidan Lynch. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Lynch has picked up a head of steam on the trail with recent offers from Georgia and Penn State, but he also has offers from a wide range of high-academic programs (including multiple in the Ivy League) as well as those Power-5 schools. He took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg yesterday at which time offensive line coach Ron Crook extended the offer. That visit and the Hokies' ability to land some key targets out of the Garden State in recent recruiting classes will go a long way toward giving VT some staying power, though Penn State will be hard to beat if they push.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---