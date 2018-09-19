Being the first offer for a prospect is a good thing, especially if he's the type of player that is likely to blow up down the road (as Huggins-Bruce is). The Hokies have put serious effort into becoming a bigger factor for players in South Carolina, and Huggins-Bruce is another indicator of that. Look for VT to work to get him on a game visit at some point this Fall. It's extremely early in his process, so look for twists and turns as he progresses through his sophomore, junior, and senior years, but the Hokies should establish good early position here. He's a receiver/defensive back who could end up in a number of positions in college, so the Hokies' willingness to let guys try different things is probably a strong selling point.