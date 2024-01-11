Virginia Tech has offered Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace 2026 offensive lineman Adam Guthrie. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia, Miami (Ohio), South Florida, Toledo, Campbell

The latest

Older brother Andrew signed with Campbell as a Class of 2023 prospect, but little bro is a far more heavily-pursued prospect. He'll be at West Virginia this weekend, but a trip to Blacksburg this offseason is a strong possibility for the Southwest Ohio prospect - even if it doesn't come until spring ball is under way. With a near double-digit offer list at this stage, getting his attention before some of the major Midwest recruiting powers (Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State) or national heavyweights get involved is important. He's visited some - and expressed a desire to see others - on that list, so timing is of the essence.

Film

Game breakdown

Guthrie is a massive offensive lineman already, and shows good natural blocking power to go along with that. Despite both of those factors, he looks skinny through the midsection and butt - meaning there's plenty more ability to build his frame and become even more physically dominant at the next level. He shows a good desire to keep his hands up and initiate contact with defensive linemen, and though some of those movements can feel deliberate (as can his footwork at the point of attack), he should be able to smooth that out with more game reps. He's tall, and will want to work on ensuring he strikes low to maintain leverage, and playing in a run-heavy offense, he'll have to get more comfortable in pass protection (though the occasional passing play on his film shows that he has natural aptitude for it).