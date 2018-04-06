Willis is a native of Richmond who plays his high school ball one state to the North in the Baltimore area. He's been to campus on multiple occasions in the past, and has built a bit of a rapport with the Virginia Tech coaching staff. Still, he has plenty of other bigtime offers, including from programs to whom he (or his high school) has connections. There's a long way to go in this recruitment, and VT will have to put in the work to stay right in it.