New Virginia Tech football offer: Aaron Chiles

As with plenty of the other recent offers by the coaching staff, Chiles picked up his opportunity from the Orange and Maroon after the coaches swung through his high school. Area programs have been very appreciative of the attention that the Virginia Tech staff is showing, and there's a long history between the Hokies and Kendall Fuller's alma mater (though his older brothers did not attend Good Counsel). Getting Chiles to campus soon would go a long way toward making VT a favorite ini his recruitment.