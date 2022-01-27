New Virginia Tech football offer: Aaron Chiles

Virginia Tech has offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, USC, West Virginia, others
The latest
As with plenty of the other recent offers by the coaching staff, Chiles picked up his opportunity from the Orange and Maroon after the coaches swung through his high school. Area programs have been very appreciative of the attention that the Virginia Tech staff is showing, and there's a long history between the Hokies and Kendall Fuller's alma mater (though his older brothers did not attend Good Counsel). Getting Chiles to campus soon would go a long way toward making VT a favorite ini his recruitment.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!