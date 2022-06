New Virginia Tech football offer: Aaris Bethea

While the plurality of Bethea's visits have been to nearby Rutgers, he's shown a willingness to travel as far as Washington and Oregon (even without offers from either of those Pac-12 programs). So it should come as no surprise that he camped in Blacksburg before the Hokies had offered, nor should it surprise that he was impressive enough Sunday to pick up an offer before heading out. Virginia Tech has had intermittent success in the tri-state area (though mostly in New Jersey), and having hosed Bethea at this early stage should mean remaining in the thick of his recruitment at this early stage. Look for a return in the Fall to see the team in action.