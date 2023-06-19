Virginia Tech has offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School 2025 power forward Zymicah Wilkins. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoISEhISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZN3dPZTRsanNE Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWTd3T2U0bGpzRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBa eW1pY2FoIFdpbGtpbnMgKEB6eW1pY2FoX3dpbGtpbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20venltaWNhaF93aWxraW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcw NjA1NTAzNjY2MjIxMDU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTks IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Appalachian State, High Point, Morgan State

The latest

Wilkins is one of the first 2025 prospects to pick up an offer from the Hokies since the contact period opened at the beginning of June. While he already has a number of other high-major offers, VT is one of the closest to home, and one that has both a need at his position and a sunny outlook for the program writ large. It's reasonably early in his recruitment - with tons of other interest certain to arrive - but the Hokies are in a good position early.

Game breakdown

Wilkins is a post player first, with the big body and powerful base to be a threat offensively under the hoop, and to be a factor defensively both in shot-blocking and harassing players as they drive to the rack. He has a bit of shooting range, but he prefers to use the threat of a shot to open driving lanes rather than to consistently knock down jumpers. He also has to improve his touch around the hoop - if he's not dunking it (which he often is), he can be inconsistent with his finishing. A bit of improvement in conditioning and playing with a more consistent motor would also take his game to another level.

