New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Zymicah Wilkins
Virginia Tech has offered Arden (N.C.) Christ School 2025 power forward Zymicah Wilkins. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Appalachian State, High Point, Morgan State
The latest
Wilkins is one of the first 2025 prospects to pick up an offer from the Hokies since the contact period opened at the beginning of June. While he already has a number of other high-major offers, VT is one of the closest to home, and one that has both a need at his position and a sunny outlook for the program writ large. It's reasonably early in his recruitment - with tons of other interest certain to arrive - but the Hokies are in a good position early.
Game breakdown
Wilkins is a post player first, with the big body and powerful base to be a threat offensively under the hoop, and to be a factor defensively both in shot-blocking and harassing players as they drive to the rack. He has a bit of shooting range, but he prefers to use the threat of a shot to open driving lanes rather than to consistently knock down jumpers. He also has to improve his touch around the hoop - if he's not dunking it (which he often is), he can be inconsistent with his finishing. A bit of improvement in conditioning and playing with a more consistent motor would also take his game to another level.
Film
