Hometown Maryland has an early lead for Newton, and he's very familiar with the Terps. However, he's also talked about remaining open... but that may be a blessing and a curse for a program like Virginia Tech, given that Newton has talked about wanting the Blue Blood offers - the Dukes, Carolinas, Kentucky-types out there. He should have the opportunity to visit Blacksburg thanks to the proximity, and the Hokies can sell him on his fit in their rise as a program.