New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Woody Newton

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) McKinley 2020 forward Woody Newton. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Kansas State, Maryland, Xavier

The latest

Hometown Maryland has an early lead for Newton, and he's very familiar with the Terps. However, he's also talked about remaining open... but that may be a blessing and a curse for a program like Virginia Tech, given that Newton has talked about wanting the Blue Blood offers - the Dukes, Carolinas, Kentucky-types out there. He should have the opportunity to visit Blacksburg thanks to the proximity, and the Hokies can sell him on his fit in their rise as a program.

