New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Tylis Jordan
Virginia Tech has offered Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh 2025 shooting guard Tylis Jordan. Here's 1 quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Kennesaw State, Old Dominion, Tulane, UAB, Wichita State
The latest
Jordan has taken a few visits, mostly around the Southeast. With a Hokies offer in-hand, the trip up from Atlanta's northern suburbs is likely to happen this Fall. Virginia Tech's slow pace of building the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes can be a blessing and a curse: plenty of flexibility to sell, but also a little more difficult to point to as a program whose recruiting is built for sustained success (until it begins to build out).
Highlights
Game breakdown
Jordan is a long, lean forward with decent athleticism that allows him to attack the rim as a primary offensive skill. That length also allows him to be a plus defender, though if his offensive game doesn't get a little more diverse with some shooting range, he'll have to add some weight to be able to defend the post against the players who he'll see in college.
