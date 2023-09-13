Virginia Tech has offered Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh 2025 shooting guard Tylis Jordan. Here's 1 quick look at him.

Jordan has taken a few visits, mostly around the Southeast. With a Hokies offer in-hand, the trip up from Atlanta's northern suburbs is likely to happen this Fall. Virginia Tech's slow pace of building the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes can be a blessing and a curse: plenty of flexibility to sell, but also a little more difficult to point to as a program whose recruiting is built for sustained success (until it begins to build out).

Jordan is a long, lean forward with decent athleticism that allows him to attack the rim as a primary offensive skill. That length also allows him to be a plus defender, though if his offensive game doesn't get a little more diverse with some shooting range, he'll have to add some weight to be able to defend the post against the players who he'll see in college.

---