New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Trent Steinour
Virginia Tech has offered Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman 2025 center Trent Steinour. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Clemson, Wake Forest, Charlotte, High Point, Radford
The latest
Steinour visited Blacksburg yesterday and was offered at that time, so he meets a couple of the criteria for a guy who's going to take the Hokies seriously: having a positive experience in picking up the offer, and taking a trip to campus before receiving it (which indicated underlying interest in the first place). Since he's a Class of 2025 prospect - and the Hokies don't even currently have any 2024 commits - there's a long way to go in his recruitment, but selling him on stylistic fit and need will be major priorities for the staff.
Game breakdown
Steinour is a stretch-five with enough handles to drive to the hoop for himself or to run the fast break. He has a solid outside shot, and while it comes with a bit of a low release, standing 6-9 can make up for that. He has a bit of a back-to-the-basket and traditional post game, but prefers to face up to shoot or distribute. Thanks to his size and athleticism, he's a shot-blocking threat either on-ball or in help defense, though he'll want to continue improving his lateral mobility to be a better on-ball defender.
Film
----
