Jackson reclassified from the 2018 class, and will take a prep year to continue filling out his frame and improving his skills before joining a college program with the 2019 class. That timeline is fortuitous for VT, which has the opportunity to add some size should they convince Jackson to join up. VT is the second ACC program on his list (but the other is moribund Boston College), which is a positive, and prospects from the Great Lakes State seem to be plenty comfortable leaving the region for their college ball. This is certainly one to continue watching in the long-term.