New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Thomas Sorber

A distribution-first center who has loads of scoring upside, Sorber is a good fit to complement the types of players that VT has recruited in recent classes (largely stretch-4s with the size to guard the opposing center, or paint-bound bigs who want to score close to the rack). That's definitely a selling point for a Hokies staff that wants to round out the roster. Success in Philadelphia is a box yet-unchecked by this staff, so there aren't obvious connections to the current roster (Sorber is also from Central Jersey but goes to school in Philly), but VT is one of the biggest programs in the mix and should have a significant chance to stay in it for the long haul.