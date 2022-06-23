New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Thomas Haugh

Haugh transferred to Perkiomen school - a prep school outside of Philly - from his home in the Southeastern portion of Pennsylvania before his sophomore year. That's seen his recruitment blossom, and Virginia Tech joins a handful of other power programs in issuing him a scholarship offer. His lead recruiter is longest-tenured VT assistant Christian Webster, and while the relationship there is relatively new, there's an expectation that Virginia Tech will be a significant part of his recruitment in due time.