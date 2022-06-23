 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Thomas Haugh
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Thomas Haugh

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Pennsburg (Pa.) Perkiomen 2023 power forward Thomas Haugh. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Albany, Army, Boston University, Chattanooga, Fairfield, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Marist, Mount St. Mary's, Quinnipiac, Richmond, Siena, Towson, Vermont, Virginia Commonwealth

The latest

Haugh transferred to Perkiomen school - a prep school outside of Philly - from his home in the Southeastern portion of Pennsylvania before his sophomore year. That's seen his recruitment blossom, and Virginia Tech joins a handful of other power programs in issuing him a scholarship offer. His lead recruiter is longest-tenured VT assistant Christian Webster, and while the relationship there is relatively new, there's an expectation that Virginia Tech will be a significant part of his recruitment in due time.

Film

