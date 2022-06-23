New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Thomas Haugh
Virginia Tech has offered Pennsburg (Pa.) Perkiomen 2023 power forward Thomas Haugh. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Albany, Army, Boston University, Chattanooga, Fairfield, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Marist, Mount St. Mary's, Quinnipiac, Richmond, Siena, Towson, Vermont, Virginia Commonwealth
The latest
Haugh transferred to Perkiomen school - a prep school outside of Philly - from his home in the Southeastern portion of Pennsylvania before his sophomore year. That's seen his recruitment blossom, and Virginia Tech joins a handful of other power programs in issuing him a scholarship offer. His lead recruiter is longest-tenured VT assistant Christian Webster, and while the relationship there is relatively new, there's an expectation that Virginia Tech will be a significant part of his recruitment in due time.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!