New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Terrence Shannon
Virginia Tech has offered Chicago Lincoln Park 2018 forward Terrence Shannon Jr. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
DePaul, Loyola, Ole Miss
The latest
Shannon is a Class of 2018 prospect who remains undecided, so there shouldn't be a ton of time to go in his recruitment... unless he decides to reclassify to 2019, which is on the table (and the Hokies' preference). A late growth spurt has seen the nature of his recruitment change, including his bigtime offers, and the reclassification is going to be a major wrench in the works. This should be an interesting one to watch in the short-term, and if nothing happens there, VT will remain in the hunt for the 2019 cycle.