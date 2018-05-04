Shannon is a Class of 2018 prospect who remains undecided, so there shouldn't be a ton of time to go in his recruitment... unless he decides to reclassify to 2019, which is on the table (and the Hokies' preference). A late growth spurt has seen the nature of his recruitment change, including his bigtime offers, and the reclassification is going to be a major wrench in the works. This should be an interesting one to watch in the short-term, and if nothing happens there, VT will remain in the hunt for the 2019 cycle.