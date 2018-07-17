Williams is starting to build a palpable buzz, particularly after some high-caliber performances on the AAU circuit. Thew DMV area has obviously been a traditional feeder for Virginia Tech, though less so on the basketball court in recent years than the football field (or general student body, even). Buzz Williams and his staff want to change that, and it's a smart decision. With local and national programs starting to get involved, VT enters the mix at the right time. They should get Williams on-campus for a visit this Summer, which should really help build serious bonds.