New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Solomon Ball

Ball, a native of Leesburg, Va., has blown up over the last 48 hours or so after impressing at the EYBL event in Orlando over the weekend. ACC options like Clemson and Pitt followed in short order after VT hopped into the mix. Hailing from Virginia but playing in Maryland's private-school ranks for his high school exploits, Ball has connections that the Hokies should be able to focus on in pursuing his recruitment. He took an unofficial visit last Summer, and plans to return in 2022, so the Orange and Maroon have established good early position for him.