Barksdale is just beginning to emerge as a high-major prospect, with Mississippi State and Virginia Tech arriving within the past few days. At 6-9, he's a power forward type who is comfortable on the dribble, with a little bit of a post game but at his best facing the basket. He's got a decent shooting stroke and is willing to shoot open threes, and should develop more consistency in that regard with reps and time. Virginia Tech's offer is one that should get serious traction from Barksdale in the coming weeks and months.