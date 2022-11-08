Virginia Tech has offered Gainesville (Fla.) Rock School 2024 forward Sammie Yeanay. Here's a quick look at him.

Yeanay is a bit more of a classic big than we're used to seeing play for the Hokies (though as a slightly undersized guy, that's oddly more the body type we've seen in that role for VT). However, he has the athletic ability and even a bit of ball skill to be well-rounded in addition to his primary implementation as a paint defender, and that makes him a good fit for the Hokies. VT can sell a need for players like him, given the number of players in their final year of eligibility in the frontcourt. Getting him on a campus visit this season could be helpful, though nothing is planned yet.

