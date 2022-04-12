New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Sam Walters

Walters has the ability to play across the frontcourt, and he provides shooting range out to or beyond the three-point arc. That's a good selling point for him on the recruiting trail, but the fact that the Hokies have utilized players with that skillset (again, across multiple spots) and projects a need to continue that is a selling point from their end, as well. He's mostly focused on schools closer to home in Florida by this point in his recruitment, but the Hokies have recruited Central Florida well under Mike Young and Christian Webster, and should be able to find some traction here.