New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Sam Walters

Virginia Tech has offered Orlando (Fla.) The Villages 2023 power forward Sam Walters. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Mississippi, South Florida, Stetson, Tennessee
The latest
Walters has the ability to play across the frontcourt, and he provides shooting range out to or beyond the three-point arc. That's a good selling point for him on the recruiting trail, but the fact that the Hokies have utilized players with that skillset (again, across multiple spots) and projects a need to continue that is a selling point from their end, as well. He's mostly focused on schools closer to home in Florida by this point in his recruitment, but the Hokies have recruited Central Florida well under Mike Young and Christian Webster, and should be able to find some traction here.
Film